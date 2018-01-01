Tweet di Trump: “Il grande popolo iraniano è represso da molti anni”

Agenpress. Il grande popolo iraniano è represso da molti anni”. Lo afferma il presidente Usa Donald Trump, in un nuovo tweet sulle proteste ancora in corso in Iran. “Sono affamati – prosegue il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump – di cibo e di libertà. Insieme ai diritti umani, la ricchezza dell’Iran viene saccheggiata. Tempo di cambiare!”.
Iran is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration. The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE!
