Trump su twitter replica alle accuse contenute nel libro. “Non sono intelligente, sono un genio”

Agenpress. Il presidente Trump si difende alla sua maniera dalle accuse contenute nel libro e su Twitter scrive “Stampa bugiarda mi attacca come Reagan”. “In realtà per tutta la mia vita le mie qualità migliori sono state la stabilità mentale ed essere veramente intelligente – ha aggiunto Trump – Anche “Hillary Clinton la corrotta” ha provato a giocare queste carte e come tutti avete notato, le si sono bruciate tra le mani…… Sono passato dall’essere un imprenditore di successo, a una star della tv a Presidente degli Stati Uniti (al primo tentativo). Credo che questo mi caratterizzi non come un uomo intelligente, ma come un genio. E un genio molto stabile!”.
….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star…..
Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence…..
