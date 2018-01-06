Trump su twitter replica alle accuse contenute nel libro. “Non sono intelligente, sono un genio”

Agenpress. Il presidente Trump si difende alla sua maniera dalle accuse contenute nel libro e su Twitter scrive “Stampa bugiarda mi attacca come Reagan”. “In realtà per tutta la mia vita le mie qualità migliori sono state la stabilità mentale ed essere veramente intelligente – ha aggiunto Trump – Anche “Hillary Clinton la corrotta” ha provato a giocare queste carte e come tutti avete notato, le si sono bruciate tra le mani…… Sono passato dall’essere un imprenditore di successo, a una star della tv a Presidente degli Stati Uniti (al primo tentativo). Credo che questo mi caratterizzi non come un uomo intelligente, ma come un genio. E un genio molto stabile!”.