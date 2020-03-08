Coronavirus: Sostegno Oms a tutte misure Italia

Agenpress. Si è svolto questa mattina un colloquio telefonico tra il ministro della Salute, Roberto Speranza, e il direttore dell’Oms Europa, Hans Kluge. Speranza ha illustrato a Kluge le misure restrittive adottate ieri dal governo.

In un tweet il direttore dell’Oms in Europa ha dichiarato il pieno sostegno ai provvedimenti presi dall’Italia.

Tweet di Hans Kluge

Hans Kluge@hans_kluge

Italy has taken a brave decision to contain & mitigate the risk of #COVID19 for its population. @WHO fully supports the commitment of the government at state & regions, the people of Italy, all doctors, nurses & health staff at the frontline. United with Italy. @robersperanza