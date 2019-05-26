Usa. Tornado si abbatte su un sobborgo in Oklaoma. 2 morti e diversi feriti

Agenpress – Un tornado abbattutosi su El Reno, sobborgo di Oklahoma City, nella serata di sabato ha distrutto completamente un motel, l'”American Budget Value Inn”. Due persone sono morte, diverse altre sono rimaste ferite e i danni, secondo il sindaco della cittadina, Matt White, sono particolarmente ingenti.

I’m in El Reno. I was just in a tornado. I’m ok but the hotel across the street from us was leveled. Victims are being pulled from the rubble @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/IjZI3Jcvgk

— Aaron Brilbeck (@AaronBrilbeck9) May 26, 2019