Artelia’s 25th Anniversary in Italy: Driving Territorial Safety and Sustainable Development

AgenPress. Artelia, a global leader in engineering, celebrates 25 years in Italy next Tuesday, October 27th, at the prestigious Villa Miani in Rome.

“We first entered the Italian market back in 2001, and over this quarter-century, we have contributed to the development of countless real estate and infrastructure projects across both the public and private sectors,” says Gabriele Scicolone, CEO of Artelia Italia.

He adds: “From day one, our Group strongly believed in Italy, turning it into one of our key international strongholds. We established deep roots here, and today we employ over 700 collaborators—engineers, architects, and technical consultants—working on our projects to foster sustainable development and secure the nation’s territories.”

For 25 years, Artelia Italia has stood as a testament to the deep friendship between France and Italy. As such, we are deeply honored by the presence of the Embassy of France in Italy, represented by Cyril Blondel, Deputy Head of Mission, who will open the proceedings alongside Benoit Clocheret, CEO of the Artelia Group, with welcome remarks from Filippo Rean, President of RX France.

The evening, organized under the patronage of Remind, will kick off with a panel discussion featuring key figures from government institutions, the broader real estate and construction sectors, and the Italian business community.

Among the distinguished guests interviewed by Il Sole 24 Ore journalist Alessandro Galimberti will be: Renato Loiero, Advisor to the Prime Minister; Paolo Grasso, Head of Cabinet to the Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport (Matteo Salvini); Paolo Crisafi, Knight Grand Cross and President of Remind; Vittorio de Pedys, President of Simest; as well as Francesca De Sanctis, President of Ance Roma; Alfredo Ingletti, President of FIDIC; Giorgio Pieralli, Real Estate Director at CDP; and Mario Breglia, President of Scenari Immobiliari.

“We carry out our projects with consistency and dedication. The passion our teams bring to every endeavor is the true hallmark of our work. Artelia has always believed in teamwork, and to achieve our goals, I rely on men and women of immense experience and expertise, starting with Marco Mansueti, Operations Director, and Lorenzo Felici, Business Development Director,” stated CEO Gabriele Scicolone.

He concluded: “We believe entering a market should be an osmotic process of mutual enrichment based on a balance of giving and receiving—always keeping people and Italy’s growth within an international context at the center of what we do. This is why we have committed ourselves both technically—through OICE, an industry association I had the honor to chair and where I continue to champion educational and cultural initiatives—and strategically through Remind, where I serve as Managing Director.”