Messaggio del Presidente della Repubblica, Sergio Mattarella, al Presidente degli Stati Uniti, Donald Trump, in occasione della Festa dell’Indipendenza

AgenPress. In occasione del 244° anniversario della Dichiarazione d’Indipendenza mi è gradito formulare, a nome di tutti gli italiani e mio personale, i migliori auguri per l’amico popolo americano.

Lo storico e profondo legame tra i nostri due Paesi, cementato dalla presenza di una ampia e attiva comunità di origine italiana negli Stati Uniti e da vitali scambi commerciali e culturali, è stato riaffermato con vigore anche nell’attuale drammatica emergenza sanitaria.

Nel rinnovare la sincera gratitudine per la solidarietà dimostrata in tale occasione, sono certo che il rapporto tra Stati Uniti e Italia non potrà che emergere ancora più solido nella costante condivisione dei principi di libertà, pace, giustizia e democrazia.

È mio vivo auspicio che Washington e Roma, forti anche del legame transatlantico e dei sottesi valori, possano ulteriormente sviluppare, in ogni ambito e consesso, una preziosa e fattiva collaborazione, a beneficio dei propri cittadini e a favore della salute, della sicurezza e della prosperità economica internazionale.

Con questo spirito e nel gradito ricordo del nostro incontro a Washington, sono lieto di rivolgerle i miei più calorosi auguri per la sua persona, la sua famiglia e per tutti i cittadini degli Stati Uniti d’America.

Sergio Mattarella

Message of the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, on Independence Day

On the occasion of the 244th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, I am pleased to express, on behalf of all Italians and myself, my best wishes for our friend, the American people.

The deep, historic bond between our two countries, cemented by the large and active community of Italian descent present in the United States as well as by vital commercial and cultural exchanges, was strongly reasserted even during the current dramatic health emergency.

In renewing my sincere gratitude for the solidarity shown at this time, I am certain that the relationship between the United States and Italy will emerge from this even stronger, in the constant sharing of the principles of freedom, peace, justice, and democracy.

It is my sincere hope that Washington and Rome, strong in their transatlantic bond and common values, will further develop, in all areas and fora, a valuable and effective cooperation for the benefit of their citizens and of global health, security and economic prosperity.

In this spirit, and with fond recollection of our meeting in Washington, I am pleased to extend to you my warmest wishes for yourself, your family, and for the people of the United States of America.

Sergio Mattarella